‘Learn To Live With Covid’ – PM Expected To Stick To July 19 Re-Opening

PRIME Minister Boris Johnson is likely to tell the public that “Covid-19 will become a virus that we learn to live” during a press conference later today.

Number 10 has confirmed the public address will begin at 5pm, and the Prime Minister is expected to confirm plans to exit lockdown restrictions on July 19, commonly referred to as ‘freedom day’. The PM is set to announce an end to compulsory social distancing and mask wearing as he lays out the final stages of the roadmap out of Covid-19 restrictions in England

Suggestions are that mask wearing will become voluntary, while social distancing in pubs and bars will end, along with needing to use a QR code to check-in, meaning a return to drinking at the bar without the requirement for table service.

Mass events, including festivals, will also reportedly be allowed under the proposals for the final stage of the road map out of lockdown.

Alongside the press conference, Health Secretary Sajid Javid will address the Commons on Monday to update MPs on any changes.

Last week new health secretary Sajid Javid warned the UK will have to learn to live with Covid as he said he was confident lockdown restrictions in England could be lifted on 19 July.

The date would mark “not only the end of the line, but the start of an exciting new journey for our country,” he said, adding that he saw no reason to delay beyond July 19: “We owe it to the British people not to wait a moment longer than we need to.”

Officials said the Prime Minister will provide an update on care home visits, while also pushing those who have not done so to take up the offer of a vaccine, with 86% of people in the UK having received at least one dose so far.