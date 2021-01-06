LGA Statement On Lockdown Business Grant Funding

Responding to the new lockdown grants for businesses announced by the Chancellor today, Cllr Richard Watts, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Resources Board, said:

“Councils continue to work tirelessly to support communities and businesses through this crisis. This includes distributing more than £11 billion to 880,000 small businesses through previous grant schemes last year.

“Emergency grants have been a vital lifeline to businesses struggling and worried about the future. With the national lockdown set add further pressures onto businesses, we are pleased that government has announced this new scheme.

“Councils stand ready to work again to get this new government funding out to businesses but need details on how the scheme will work and the funding to distribute as soon as possible. It is good that they will have discretionary funding also to ensure as many businesses in their area can benefit as possible. This amount will need to be kept under review to ensure it is sufficient to meet demand for support.”