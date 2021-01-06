New Lockdown Grants Worth £277 Million Are A Lifeline To Pubs

BBPA welcomes new lockdown grants, but says they must be delivered immediately to pubs

The British Beer & Pub Association has welcomed an announcement by the Chancellor that pub businesses are to receive a one-off grant worth up to £9,000 per property to help them through the latest lockdown.

The trade association, which has been campaigning for the Government to significantly increase its financial support to brewers and pubs, said the announcement was a lifeline to pubs across England who otherwise were at very real risk of closing for good.

The BBPA is now urging the Government to deliver its new grants to businesses immediately. It is also calling on the Government to provide the same levels of grant support to brewers.

Emma McClarkin, Chief Executive of the British Beer & Pub Association, said:

“We welcome this much-needed support from the Chancellor, worth £277 million to UK pubs. It is the lifeline we have been campaigning for to save our pubs and help them survive through to the Spring.

“Without this support, pubs across England were at real risk of being lost for good at the beginning of this year. We had been anticipating permanent closures in the very short term without it.

“Given that the future of so many pubs hang by a thread, it is essential that the Government deliver these grants to pub businesses immediately. If the grants take weeks or months to get to the pubs they are meant for, it will be too late. We stand ready to work with Government and Local Authorities to ensure the grants are delivered at pace. We also need confirmation from Government that the new State Aid rules will allow businesses access to these grants.

“The grants will mean many pubs may now be able make it through until spring. The Government now must also provide the same levels of support to brewers who have suffered months of closure of a major trading channel in pubs, but are not eligible for the support announced today.

“In the coming months, the Government must also share how it will help our sector to play a leading role in the economic recovery when it can reopen, by extending stimulus support such as the Business Rates holiday and VAT cut, along with further initiatives including a beer duty cut. The sooner we hear of the long term support for the sector the better.”