Liberation Group Wins Big at this Year’s Publican Awards

Liberation Group enjoyed an evening to remember at Wednesday night’s Publican Awards, scooping a trio of prestigious awards. The brewery and pub group, with an estate spanning the south west and Channel Islands, took home titles of Best Accommodation Operator, Best Premium Food Offer and Best Managed Pub Company (+51 sites).

The glittering event, hosted by Top Gear presenter Paddy McGuinness at Evolution London, was attended by a wide range of leading businesses who were recognised for outstanding work in the face of challenging circumstances.

Jayson Perfect, Group Managing Director, Pubs & Inns, Liberation Group says:

“It’s absolutely amazing, the team has worked extremely hard over the past couple of years. Walking away with three awards that we work so passionately hard for on a daily basis is phenomenal.

“Winning these prestigious accolades is such an honour and pays testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone in the business – from the teams at our pubs, head offices, breweries and distribution centres. Hopefully our success will shine a light on this fabulous industry and the incredible career paths we offer, encouraging those with a passion for people and hospitality to give it a try.”

Alice Bowyer, Head of Food, Liberation Group added:

“We’re very proud of the innovation we’ve shown despite all the challenges we’ve faced in the past couple of years. Our teams work tirelessly to create dishes that embody what we, as a company, are all about – quality, taste and bringing people together.”

Ed Bedington, Judge, The Publican Awards says:

“The team at Liberation Group has done an amazing job across a range of categories and that’s reflected in their success. The Publican Awards are tough to win, both in the competition from other businesses and in the judging process itself. Liberation Group should be rightly proud of their achievements and celebrate that success with its teams and customers.”