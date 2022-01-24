Licensed Trade Charity Announces Over 120k People Helped Since the Start of Covid

Share Tweet Share Email

After a challenging trading period through December and Christmas for the licensed drinks sector the Licensed Trade Charity has announced it has helped over 120k people and given over £3.3m in grants and services since the start of Covid-19.

The Licensed Trade Charity, who are dedicated to supporting workers in the licensed drinks trade, release figures today (24th January 2022) for the year of 2021, showing they helped over 46k people with over £1.7m in grants and services during the year.

The Charity, which was established in 1793, supports people from the licensed drinks trade and has seen a growth in awareness and demand for the free support it offers to the licensed trade.

The Charity launched an app for free download in November 2021 with over 510 downloads in December alone. The app gives users direct access to that free support with just a swipe and touch.

Mental health remains a challenging issue for the industry, with the charity’s free helpline reporting a massive 40% increase on the previous year in calls for emotional support and counselling.

Paula Smith, head of marketing for the Charity said “Through our helpline we offer practical guidance from information specialists and emotional support from qualified counsellors and in the past practical guidance made up around 60% of the support requests we received. We have seen that switch with almost 70% of calls during 2021 for emotional support and counselling.

We know from our own on-trade research, carried out by KAM Media in November 2021, that people across the sector have found it more challenging to maintain good mental wellbeing during the last 12 months. 45% of respondents said that their mental health had been negatively impacted since the start of Covid-19. The biggest factors negatively impacting their mental wellbeing have been reduced income, increased pressure due to staff shortages and uncertainty about job security. Sadly over 1 in 3 (33%) on-trade respondents have (or know a colleague who has) experienced a mental health issue.

Licensed hospitality people are a resilient bunch and despite the struggles for many, 61% of respondents highlighted that keeping in regular contact with colleagues, friends and family had positively impacted their mental wellbeing and 1 in 5 said that increasing their physical activity and taking part in mindfulness activities had also had a positive impact.”

The Charity offers telephone counselling for individuals through its helpline as part of their free core support service. In response to the rise in awareness of mental health issues, focus on improving mental wellbeing and increased demand for emotional support it launched counselling for couples and children during 2021.

Licensed Trade Charity, CEO, Jim Brewster, added “I am proud of the range of services we offer the licensed trade and the fact that it is all delivered without cost to operators or individuals. Our team deliver a fantastic, professional service. They understand what our industry needs and adapt our range of support to meet those needs”.

Profit warnings issued by FTSE Travel and Leisure companies fell to seven-year low in 2021

FTSE Travel and Leisure companies issued just 11 profit warnings in 2021, down from the 74 issued in 2020

Earnings downgrades have reduced warnings and careful management, together with certain government support measures, have helped the sector weather another challenging year

However, the imminent withdrawal of support, cost increases and uncertainty over recoveries in city centre footfall and business travel could hinder the sector’s recovery

London, 24 January 2022: Profit warnings issued by FTSE Travel and Leisure companies fell to their lowest level in seven years in 2021 despite the sector experiencing another challenging year, according to EY-Parthenon’s latest Profit Warnings report.

In total, the FTSE Travel and Leisure sector, which includes restaurants and bars, issued just 11 profit warnings in 2021, from 16% of the sector. This compares with the record 74 profit warnings issued in 2020 in the height of the pandemic.

The low level of profit warnings reflects the impact of record earnings downgrades in 2020, but also the positive impact of certain government support measures and how well businesses in the travel and leisure sector have adapted over a year which began with a lockdown and ended with the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

Meg Wilson, Turnaround and Restructuring Partner at EY, said: “Despite a challenging year, which included continued travel restrictions and reduced air passenger numbers, the travel industry has shown remarkable resilience. Looking ahead to 2022, pent up demand for summer holidays, record levels of personal savings and a rebalancing of consumer spending from products to experiences should support a much better year ahead for international leisure travel.

“However, there are still hurdles to overcome. Whilst the UK is further relaxing obstacles to travel, variability in destination markets remains. There is uncertainty surrounding the timing of bookings and the extent of business travel reductions, which will result in different recovery speeds across the sector. Margin pressures also haven’t gone away and the pass-on of costs may become harder as the cost-of-living squeeze intensifies.

She added: “Inevitably some companies will struggle to adapt, and some will be vulnerable to failure. But for travel companies who draw upon their experience, resilience, and agility, and tell a compelling long-term value story, the opportunities are significant.”

Challenges ahead for hospitality

The hospitality sector also faced continued staffing problems in 2021 with an average seven vacancies for every 100 employees. Brexit’s impact on the labour market, combined with furlough and growth of opportunities elsewhere, especially in retail and logistics, has increased competition and left some companies struggling to adapt.

Christian Mole, EY UK & Ireland Head of Hospitality & Leisure, comments: “On the face of it, the UK hospitality sector is a strong candidate for a post-pandemic bounce. However, 2022 could be the toughest year yet with government support being withdrawn and cost pressures mounting.”

“Hospitality companies are commonly having to incur double digit payroll increases to employ and retain staff, with additional bonuses becoming common for in-demand staff. Many operators can’t find enough employees – or at least, employees with the right skill sets – to operate at a limited capacity, let alone to meet and capture the benefits of increased demand. As a result, we are seeing reductions in opening hours and in the ranges of services and facilities on offer across the sector.”

He continued: “When combined with the recent increases in energy costs, upcoming increases in VAT and business rates and the end of the rent moratorium, the sector will need to instigate price rises to maintain profitability. And whilst consumers are feeling more confident in returning to pubs, bars and restaurants, there remains great uncertainty over the extent to which city centre footfall and international and upscale business travel will return to pre-pandemic levels, although ‘blue-collar’ travel has, so far, held up reasonably well.”

Supply chain issues hit listed companies

In total, 203 profit warnings were issued in 2021 across all FTSE sectors, down from the record-breaking 583 warnings witnessed in 2020 and the second lowest by number since EY began tracking warnings in 1999. The low total is due to the strong post-lockdown rebound and exceptionally low levels of profit warnings in the first half of the year, which gave way to extensive supply chain disruption and rising costs in the second. A record 44% of profit warnings blamed supply chain disruption in Q4 (compared to just 2% between 2009 and 2019), with a further 27% citing rising cost pressures.

Meg Wilson said: “We expect to see more restructuring activity in 2022 as the last government support measures fall away and businesses feel the full force of, not only economic and structural pressures, but the increasing focus on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) metrics, as funders increase their focus on supporting ‘sustainable’ businesses. The ability to demonstrate purpose and long-term value has never been so vital.”