Lifting Of Restrictions Warmly Welcomed By Pub-Goers, Says Camra Scotland

Responding to the First Minister’s announcement to the Scottish Parliament that further COVID-19 restrictions will end from 9th August, CAMRA Scotland’s Director Joe Crawford commented:

“Today’s announcement on the lifting of restrictions will be warmly welcomed by pub goers and publicans up and down the country.

“Requirements like table service have had a particularly devastating effect on our smaller, traditional locals. A further step towards normality will give all our pubs and social clubs the chance to trade at a normal capacity and turn a profit, as well as seeing the much-anticipated return of the authentic pub experience with people ordering from, and chatting at, the bar.

“CAMRA is urging everyone to support our pubs and the great local breweries that serve them in the weeks and months ahead, so our beloved locals can recover, thrive and continue to play a vital role at the heart of community life up and down the country.

“The Scottish Government must continue to provide financial support for pubs to help their recovery, as well as better planning protections to stop them being lost to local communities. We are also calling on the UK Government to change the rate of duty on draught beer served in pubs to help them compete with supermarkets.”