Local Pub Reopens Flaunting Fabulous New Accommodation, Following £150,000 Refurbishment

The White Bear, a local family-run pub in Bedale, reopened on Monday the 7th of August, following a transformational £150,000 investment from leading community pub company, Admiral Taverns, which owns more than 1,500 pubs across England, Scotland, and Wales.

Together with Admiral Taverns, the licensee at the helm of the White Bear, Michelle Jones, has worked hard to breathe a new lease of life into the pub. Drawing on a wealth of industry experience, Michelle’s six year tenure at the pub and strong local relationships within the community have driven her determination to launch the pubs five brand new letting rooms, in order to meet growing local & tourist demand.

The £150,000 investment has included an extensive refurbishment of the pub’s bedrooms. Careful attention to design details has ensured the pub’s traditional features have been retained throughout, enhanced with carefully selected furniture and fittings.

Licensee at The White Bear, Michelle Jones, said: “It is such an honour to be a part of the Bedale community. I know how much this pub means to locals and I am delighted we can now host friends and families visiting our local champions. Having lived in the local area for the last 12 years, The White Bear holds a very special place in my heart, and I am excited to reunite all residents with their much adored local pub – and now they can sleepover!”

The community will be at the centre of the White Bear’s busy social calendar. On top of the fantastic entertainment line-up, such as quizzes and live music evenings, The White Bear will also host RAF local association and Royal British Legion meetings.

Andy Longley, Business Development Manager at Admiral Taverns commented: “Michelle brings a wealth of experience and charisma, having worked at the White Bear for six years. A popular local figure and experienced licensee, she holds strong relationships with the Bedale residents and it was fantastic to see this reflected in the success of the opening night. I’m confident that the White Bear will remain a hub of the Bedale community for many years to come and wish Michelle every success for the future.”