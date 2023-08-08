AA Unveils Award Shortlists for Hospitality Awards 2023

Share Tweet Share Email

Get ready to raise your glasses and celebrate 115 years of excellence in the UK hospitality industry! The highly anticipated AA Hospitality Awards 2023, hosted by AA Hotel & Hospitality Services, have unveiled the shortlists for five of their most coveted award categories.

Shortlists for the AA Accessible Award, AA Sustainable Award, AA Spa Hotel of the Year, AA Housekeeper of the Year and AA Food Service Award have been announced ahead of the awards ceremony on Monday 25 September at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House, London.

Celebrating excellence in the UK hospitality industry, the AA Hospitality Awards span an impressive 15 categories, honouring the crème de la crème of hotels, restaurants, spas and their teams across the UK. The ceremony will also pay tribute to distinguished figures in the industry, who will receive esteemed accolades such as the Lifetime Achievement Award and the fiercely sought-after Chefs’ Chef Award.

Simon Numphud, Managing Director at AA Media said: “We’re delighted to reveal the highly anticipated shortlists for five of our most coveted AA Hospitality Awards. These extraordinary individuals and establishments should be applauded for their unwavering commitment, a true testament to the relentless pursuit of excellence within this dynamic and ever-changing industry.

We look forward to announcing the winners at the awards ceremony next month.”

AA ACCESSIBLE AWARD

Presented in partnership with the Blue Badge Access Awards, a global initiative dedicated to championing thoughtful and stylish inclusive designs, the AA Accessible Award commends the remarkable establishments that have truly excelled in promoting accessibility within the hospitality sector. Here’s the inspiring shortlist for this year’s Accessible Award:

· Hotel Brooklyn Leicester, Leicestershire

· Pan Pacific London, London

AA SUSTAINABLE AWARD

With a steadfast dedication to sustainability, exemplified through practices that contribute to minimising their environmental impact, the AA presents the shortlist for the esteemed AA Sustainable Award sponsored by The Fine Bedding Company:

· Red Carnation Hotels

· The PIG Hotel Group

· Seren Collection

AA SPA HOTEL OF THE YEAR

The AA Spa Hotel of the Year Award, sponsored by Clockwork Marketing, acknowledges excellence in spa sector. This year’s shortlist features an impressive array of spa hotels that have impressed with their dedication to providing unrivalled relaxing experiences. This year’s shortlist includes:

· South Lodge, West Sussex

· The Grove, Hertfordshire

· Carden Park Hotel, Cheshire

AA HOUSEKEEPER OF THE YEAR

Acknowledging outstanding performance in their field, the AA Housekeeper of the Year Award seeks to honour those who consistently go above and beyond. Sponsored by Sealy Beds, the shortlist for 2023 is:

· Nicola Burton, Hartwell House & Spa, Buckinghamshire

· Catherine Marsden, Galgorm, Country Antrim

· Dorota Piatkowska, The Royal Crescent Hotel & Spa, Somerset

AA FOOD SERVICE AWARD

Recognising a restaurant that delivers exceptional standards of service and hospitality, the AA Food Service Award seeks to honour those who deliver flawless, technical service skills with food and beverage knowledge of the highest standard. Sponsored by Taittinger, the shortlist for 2023 is:

· Arkle, The Chester Grosvenor, Cheshire

· Woven by Adam Smith, Coworth Park, Berkshire

· The Strathearn, The Gleneagles Hotel, Perth and Kinross

The AA Hospitality Awards would also like to thank Blue Badge Access Awards, The Fine Bedding Company, Clockwork Marketing, Sealy Beds and Taittinger for sponsoring the above 2023 shortlisted awards.

To buy tickets for this year’s event please visit the AA Hospitality Awards website.