Local Pub Reopens With Transformational Investment And New Brewing Partner

The Boot & Shoe has received a transformational £350,000 investment and has partnered with the Budweiser Brewing Group (BBG) as its principle brewer. The investment is one of the largest capex spends in Admiral Taverns’ history and the pub has undergone an extensive renovation. A complete exterior make-over and brand new indoor facilities will be in place for when the pub reopens to the public on Friday 28th May.

Owned Admiral Taverns, licensee Jamie Merrill is keen to transform the Boot & Shoe into an inclusive community hub. The pub, located in Ackworth, West Yorkshire has a loyal customer base which Jamie is looking to expand to more families and younger generations.

The Boot & Shoe has been a family run business since 2015. Jamie, who looks after the pub with his parents — Sean and Liz —, is a seasoned operator. He’s previously owned pubs locally and is currently the finance director at Osset Brewery, but at heart Jamie is an entrepreneur. He thrives off of acquiring new establishments and growing them into successful businesses at the centre of their communities.

Jamie Merrill commented: “Our goal is to create a village hub that is friendly, relaxing and accessible to all. I want the Boot & Shoe to be a place that everyone can enjoy, whether that’s for a meal with your family or friends, or a quick drink after work.”

The Boot & Shoe’s renovation has seen a complete re-model of the pub, both inside and out. The new space caters for everyone, whether they’re drinking or dining.

One of the most exciting aspects of the pub’s make-over is the two new garden rooms at the front of the site. These have been designed to let customers feel as though they are out in the open air whilst remaining protected from England’s unreliable elements. The pub’s garden has also been improved with brand new furniture, planters, lighting, sheltered seating and a wood burning fire pit.

The pub has predominantly been a wet-led pub, but as part of Jamie’s vision for establishment, a new food menu will be introduced. All food will be locally sourced and homemade using the freshest ingredients. On top of having a pizza oven installed, the Boot & Shoe is working towards an impressive Sunday roast concept, inspired by award winning pie restaurant, Pieminister.

Jamie added: “I felt strongly about making sure the food lends itself to a sharing environment, hence the pizza oven. We really are trying to establish that community feeling from the inside out and I’m pleased that live music will be returning on Saturday 29th May from 9pm.”

Andy Longley, Business Development Manager for the Boot & Shoe, said: “Jamie and his parents are excellent operators who have established a fantastic team at the Boot & Shoe. This is one of the biggest capex investments for Admiral Taverns to date and there is no question that it’s going to become a flagship site for the Group. The Boot & Shoe has a great future ahead of it and I would highly recommend a visit!”

Roddy Marsland, Budweiser Brewing Group Ontrade Commercial Controller, said: “We are privileged to have been chosen as the principal brewer for the Boot & Shoe, one of Admiral Taverns’ biggest investment sites to date. It’s been a challenging year for pubs, but we’ve stood shoulder to shoulder with them throughout, providing much-needed financial support through programmes like Save Pub Life which funnelled £1.5m to the On-Trade. Now, as pubs open their doors once more, we are helping customers leverage our portfolio of best-loved brands to drive revenue from returning customers.”