London Licensees Honoured for their Services to the Community

Shepherd Neame licensees Frankie Colclough and wife Leslie, who run The Eleanor Arms in Bow, have been honoured for their outstanding service to the local community during the COVID pandemic.

The pair, who have run the pub for more than 14 years, received the special honour from the East London and City (ELAC) Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) from committee members Ray Wright and Andy Kinch.

ELAC Branch Chairman Kim Scott said: “At the beginning of COVID, The Eleanor Arms continued to serve its community for as long as they could until lockdown forced them to close their doors.

“At a time when we the future was uncertain, Frankie and continued to give their community comfort and support, showing their dedication to their community by getting shopping for locals, providing meals and even just have a good old chin wag through the window.

“In particular, they checked on those most vulnerable to ensure that they were safe, assuring them that they were only a phone call away. This just gives a small insight to how Frankie and Leslie went above and beyond for their community, by giving hope to many and reassurance to those who otherwise would have felt alone.

“It is comforting to know that even in the darkest times there are people such as Frankie and Leslie who put the needs of others before themselves. They truly deserve this award, to show appreciation and to say thank you for being true heroes.”

Shepherd Neame’s Director of Tenanted Operations Greg Wallis said: “Frankie and Leslie are fantastic licensees who really went above and beyond during the COVID pandemic to support their local community, and we are delighted that their efforts have been recognised with this well-deserved award.”

Licensee Frankie Colclough said: “We pride ourselves on being a pub at the heart of our community, which is why we have always placed so much importance on engaging with and supporting local residents and groups. We are incredibly proud to receive this award, and would like to thank the team at Shepherd Neame for all their help during the pandemic. Without them we would not have received this award, as they did everything possible to support us so that we could support our customers.”