Low and Alcohol Free Drinks – It’s Not All About “Dry January”

John Gemmell, On Trade Category and Commercial Strategy Director at HEINEKEN UK discusses the rise and popularity of no and low alternative stock
1/3 of UK adults are now moderating their alcohol intake . Health and moderation are becoming increasingly prevalent in drinkers’
1/3 of UK adults are now moderating their alcohol intake . Health and moderation are becoming increasingly prevalent in drinkers' lives, meaning no and low alternatives are becoming a must stock feature – as they are crucial for enticing health-conscious consumers into the on-trade and making them feel part of the occasion.
By early 2020, the no and low alcohol sector was in 36% growth and worth £94M (0.6% share of total Beer and Cider) in the UK and £8M in Scotland at the start of last year. Its rapid growth shows no sign of slowing down. Covid-19 has accelerated the moderation trend. As more and more people moderate their drinking, abstain – temporarily or for the long term – now is the time to review your no and low offering and adjust your range accordingly.
Even when moderating, drinkers remain category loyal – meaning a cider drinker would prefer to choose a non-alcoholic cider than a zero-alcohol lager. Therefore, it’s important to have a brand for every drink category, from lager, ale, cider, spirits and wine, so nobody has to compromise.
BEER
Heineken 0.0 is the number one no and low alcohol brand . Catering to the 65% of UK adults proactively trying to lead a healthier lifestyle , Heineken 0.0 is only 69 calories a bottle making it the perfect alcohol-free option that doesn’t compromise on taste.With fridge space at a premium, stocking Heineken 0.0 delivers twice the rate of sale than other big brands in this segment . Or, with 90% preferring draught to bottled beer , consider stocking Heineken 0.0 on draught via SmartDispenseTM BLADE. Serve freshly tapped pints of Heineken 0.0 from any counter-top. BLADE’s plug and play advantage means you don’t have to swap out an existing tap to meet this consumer demand for draught. Heineken 0.0 is the first alcohol-free draught beer that can use the existing cellar set-up and sit alongside regular beer taps in any pub – allowing operators across the UK the opportunity to maximise on the growing demand for no & low options.
Through Star Pubs & Bars, we saw that stocking Heineken 0.0 in both packaged and draught format delivers 133% uplift in volume sales versus selling packaged alone , so this is a great option for those with more space. Your customers remain category and format loyal, so having a non-alcoholic beer on draught alongside its alcoholic alternative drives inclusivity and encourages greater sales all-round.
CIDER
Old Mout Berries & Cherries Alcohol Free is the number 1 no and low alcohol cider in the on-trade53, distributed in over 5,000 outlets. It commands a higher RSP than soft drinks, making it a great way of unlocking additional category value and a must-stock for operators. As consumers remain category loyal, this popular alcohol-free option is an ideal way to entice cider drinkers looking to moderate, making them feel part of the social occasion.
Not only is Old Mout Berries & Cherries Alcohol Free made using natural flavours, suitable for vegans and gluten free, it has the same great taste as its alcoholic counterpart. Stock this popular alcohol-free option to meet consumer demand.