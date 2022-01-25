Low and Alcohol Free Drinks – It’s Not All About “Dry January”

1/3 of UK adults are now moderating their alcohol intake . Health and moderation are becoming increasingly prevalent in drinkers’

By early 2020, the no and low alcohol sector was in 36% growth and worth £94M (0.6% share of total Beer and Cider) in the UK and £8M in Scotland at the start of last year. Its rapid growth shows no sign of slowing down. Covid-19 has accelerated the moderation trend. As more and more people moderate their drinking, abstain – temporarily or for the long term – now is the time to review your no and low offering and adjust your range accordingly.

Even when moderating, drinkers remain category loyal – meaning a cider drinker would prefer to choose a non-alcoholic cider than a zero-alcohol lager. Therefore, it’s important to have a brand for every drink category, from lager, ale, cider, spirits and wine, so nobody has to compromise.

