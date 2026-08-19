LTC Launches Wellbeing Platform with New Personalised Features

Share Post Share Email

The Licensed Trade Charity (LTC) has today launched its brand new Wellbeing Platform in partnership with CiC, enhanced to give hospitality professionals easier access to expert advice, practical resources and support services. The updated platform has been designed to improve the user experience and help hospitality people find the guidance they need at the touch of a button.

The enhanced wellbeing library covers key areas including physical, social, emotional, career, financial and legal wellbeing, with a wide range of dedicated advice and support articles.

The platform also provides access to wellbeing programmes, a regular wellbeing pulse-check tool, advice on resilience, relaxation and restoring mental wellbeing, and webinars covering key topics. It also offers a quick and easy route to LTC’s wider support services, including through live chat.

The Wellbeing Platform is now more personalised than ever, with a range of new features:

• Wellbeing Pulse: A quick weekly check-in that helps you track how different aspects of your wellbeing change over time.

• Wellbeing Check: Helps you assess your wellbeing across five key areas – career, emotional, social, financial and physical – and provides helpful tips based on your responses.

• Curated For You: A recommended library of content and programmes tailored to you based on your Wellbeing Pulse.

• Offers and Discounts: Access a range of fantastic offers and discounts.

The launch forms part of LTC’s ongoing commitment to supporting the health and wellbeing of people working across the licensed trade and wider hospitality sector.

Joby Mortimer, Director of Charity Operations at the Licensed Trade Charity, commented: “People are the driving force behind the hospitality industry. Ensuring support is accessible, relevant and easy to find is crucial. We know that people’s wellbeing journeys are always changing, so the support available to them should reflect that. That’s why we have enhanced our Wellbeing Platform to be more personalised than ever before, helping even more people access the resources they need, when they need them.”

LTC has been supporting people in licensed hospitality for more than 230 years. In 2025 alone, LTC supported 45,000 people through a range of services including wellbeing support, practical advice, financial assistance, a 24-hour confidential helpline and employee assistance programmes.

To sign up and access the full Wellbeing Platform, visit: https://ltc.wellbeinggateway.co.uk/login/