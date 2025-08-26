Lymm Pub To Host Charity Dog Walk In Support Of Warrington Hospice

Share Post Share Email

The Jolly Thresher in Lymm, part of the Hydes Brewery pub estate, is set to host a special charity dog walk on Sunday, August 31, to raise funds for St Rocco’s Hospice.

This community event invites dog owners and their furry companions to come together for a scenic countryside walk, all in support of the Warrington-based charity.

The walk will begin at the pub in the morning, leading participants along a picturesque route before returning to The Jolly Thresher.

Refreshments will be available for the walkers, and there will be plenty of treats for the dogs. The event welcomes everyone, with staff encouraging both long-standing customers and new visitors to join in this good cause.

Josh Watson, the general manager of The Jolly Thresher, expressed his enthusiasm:

“We’re really excited to host this year’s charity dog walk. It’s a fantastic opportunity for the community to come together and enjoy the outdoors while raising money for St Rocco’s Hospice. The charity does incredible work supporting patients and their families across Warrington, and we’re proud to help them continue that vital service.”

St Rocco’s Hospice provides specialised palliative care for individuals living with life-limiting illnesses and their loved ones.

The hospice relies heavily on fundraising and community events to sustain its services, making initiatives like The Jolly Thresher’s dog walk crucial sources of support.

Adam Mayers, managing director of Hydes Brewery, stated:

“At Hydes, we are passionate about the role our pubs play in their communities. The Jolly Thresher’s charity dog walk is a prime example of that commitment. Our team has organised an engaging event that will not only bring people together but also raise much-needed funds for St Rocco’s Hospice. Our pubs are more than just places to eat and drink; they are social hubs where memories are made, friendships are formed, and local communities are supported.”