Macphie Collaborates To Produce Hand Sanitiser Amid Shortages

Macphie is collaborating with Loch Lomond Distillery to make hand sanitiser for frontline services during the coronavirus outbreak.

The organisations are working together to produce a disinfectant hand rub for use by primary care providers including hospitals and care homes amid nationwide shortages.

Loch Lomond Distillery is blending the ingredients supplied by Macphie and its own alcohol before Macphie bottles and packs the final product in its North Lanarkshire production facility.

Production started at the end of last week with bottling commencing this week of around 11,000 bottles in the first batch.

Macphie’s CEO Andy Stapley said: “We’re facing difficult times right now and we want to do everything we can to help the people fighting to get us through this pandemic.

“Hand sanitiser has been flagged as an important tool in combatting the coronavirus and I’m proud that Macphie is part of this collaboration. We will continue to honour this commitment for as long as possible.

“As a family-owned business, we’ve built a reputation for doing the right thing and it’s at times like these, we have to step up to the mark.

“And as a food manufacturer, with some of our products landing on supermarket shelves and into NHS staff and patient meals, we’re working hard to continue production while adhering to government guidance and most importantly, keeping our people safe.”

MSP member for Uddingston and Bellshill Richard Lyle said: “As the local MSP I welcome the proposal by Macphie along with Loch Lomond Distillery to make and supply hand sanitiser to help fight this outbreak.

“Their action and community spirit show what a local family company can do in times of crisis and I commend them for this action.

“Hand sanitiser is urgently needed on the front line and I personally thank Macphie on behalf of my constituents for their commitment to fight coronavirus.”

As well as helping to produce hand sanitiser, Macphie has been donating baked goods and some of its long-life products to local nurseries, care homes and vulnerable families which have been struggling to access food supplies.