Major Investment Brings New Lease of Life to Bransholme Community Pub

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The Meadows, located in Bransholme, officially reopened on Thursday 23rd of July following a transformational investment of £376,142. The pub is part of Proper Pubs, the community wet-led operator division of Admiral Taverns.

Behind the bar is experienced community hero Steph Moynes who has worked in the pub industry for almost two decades and is now the new operator at The Meadows. Steph’s expertise, combined with her energy and enthusiasm, has enabled her to create a lively social hub for residents to enjoy, further cementing the pub at the heart of the local community.

Inside, the pub has been completely transformed to include brand new flooring, fixtures and fittings throughout.

Outside, The Meadows has brand-new lighting, signage and a fresh coat of paint. In addition, the refurbished beer garden now has capacity to seat approximately 150 people.

Steph Moynes, Operator of The Meadows, said: “It has been great to reopen our doors and welcome both new and familiar faces into The Meadows. I am so pleased with how the refurbishment has turned out, the pub looks terrific! I would like to say a massive thank you to the local community who have been so supportive since we reopened. I would also like to thank my team and the team at Proper Pubs who have been incredible throughout this entire journey.”

Going forward, she also hopes to support Claire’s House Hospice with organising charity events in the future.

Matthew Gurney, Operations Director for Proper Pubs, said: “It’s a real pleasure to have Steph at The Meadows. It has fantastic to see our joint vision for the pub come to life, and it has been great to hear the incredibly positive feedback from customers so far.”

On behalf of myself and the whole Proper Pubs team, we would like to once again wish Steph and her team the very best of luck as they embark on this new adventure at The Meadows.”