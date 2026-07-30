Birmingham College Acquires Former Cube Hotel and Restaurant

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University College Birmingham has announced the acquisition of two venues within Birmingham’s The Cube, marking the beginning of a significant investment programme designed to create exceptional learning environments for the next generation of culinary and hospitality professionals.

The Birmingham College of Food, part of University College Birmingham, will take over the former The Cube Hotel and Marco Pierre White restaurant, transforming the iconic rooftop site with panoramic views across Birmingham and beyond into a new 52-bedroom hotel and restaurant spanning the 23rd, 24th and 25th floors of The Cube.

The venue will operate as a commercial business while supporting students from UCB’s well-established hotel, hospitality, culinary arts, business and events management programmes by providing invaluable hands-on experience in a live hospitality environment.

The acquisition forms the first stage of a wider programme that will see UCB expand its portfolio of commercial hospitality venues across the city, making initial investments of over £15 million. Alongside the new hotel and restaurant, UCB will open a new neighbourhood restaurant in Harborne and a new restaurant and bar at its Summer Row campus, located in the heart of Birmingham city centre. The existing Restaurant at Birmingham College of Food will also undergo a full refurbishment as part of the investment programme.

Collectively, the new venues will create more than 150 hospitality jobs for people across Birmingham and beyond while providing students with paid employment, apprenticeships, placements and practical learning opportunities alongside experienced hospitality professionals. Students from Birmingham College of Food will gain invaluable real-world experience across a diverse range of commercial hospitality settings as part of their studies.

The investment follows the successful launch of a culinary school in Chelmsley Wood, which offers free training for adults and young people, aiming to give an introduction to working in hospitality or refresh existing skills to get them back into work.

Professor Michael Harkin, Vice-Chancellor and Principal at University College Birmingham, said: “This acquisition marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for University College Birmingham and demonstrates our continued commitment to investing in exceptional learning environments for our students. Over the past five years, we have invested more than £300 million across our campuses, Birmingham city centre and the surrounding communities, and this latest programme represents another significant step forward.

“By creating a collection of high-quality hospitality venues across the city, we are giving our students access to real-world, commercial environments where they can develop the skills, confidence and experience that employers are looking for. At the same time, we are strengthening Birmingham’s hospitality sector when it is facing significant challenges by creating new jobs, attracting talented professionals and supporting the city’s reputation as a leading destination for hospitality, tourism and culinary excellence. This is an investment not only in our students, but in the future of Birmingham.”

David Cumberlidge, Commercial Director, added: “These acquisitions create an incredible opportunity for our students to learn and work alongside experienced hospitality professionals in a range of exciting commercial settings. University College Birmingham has an outstanding heritage, the College of Food, part of our Business School, has trained many Michelin-starred chefs as well as countless hospitality leaders who have gone on to successful careers in Birmingham, the UK and around the world.

“We’re proud that these new venues will also provide opportunities for many of our alumni to return to UCB, bringing their expertise back into the classroom and workplace to inspire and develop the next generation. There is no better place in the UK to study hospitality, where students benefit from industry-leading facilities, paid work opportunities and an exceptional practical learning experience that prepares them for long-term commercial success.”