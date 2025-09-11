Major UK Study To Track AI Adoption In Independent Hotels

Share Post Share Email

A landmark research initiative has been launched to assess and track how independent hotels across the UK are engaging with Artificial Intelligence (AI) – and to provide the sector with clear, practical routes to adoption.

The project is being led by Buell Hospitality in partnership with the Hospitality Industry Trust (HIT) Scotland, The Scottish Tourism Alliance (STA) and UK Hospitality, alongside sector specialists For-Sight, Genoa Black, Huckleberry, and Heritage Hospitality Consulting.

Surveying over 20,000 independent hotel owners and operators, the study will explore:

Current levels of AI understanding

Adoption rates across different business functions

Perceived barriers and opportunities

The operational and commercial impact of AI where it is already in use

The research will be repeated every six months, creating the first long-term benchmark of AI progress in the independent hotel sector. The inaugural findings will be published as The State of AI in Independent Hotels – UK 2025, with all respondents receiving a copy, including sector-wide trends and an “AI Maturity” benchmark.

Roddy Watt, CEO of Buell Hospitality, said:

“Independent hotels often lack the resources and confidence to adopt new technologies at pace, yet AI is already transforming how our industry operates – and at an alarming rate. This research will provide a clear picture of where the sector stands, identify the quick wins, and help hoteliers take practical, profitable steps without losing the personal touch that defines independent hospitality.”

David Cochrane MBE, Chief Executive of HIT Scotland, added:

“This initiative is about giving the industry the tools and knowledge it needs to compete effectively. The six-monthly tracking will let us measure progress and ensure support programmes are delivering real results.”

Marc Crothall MBE, CEO of the Scottish Tourism Alliance said:

“The Scottish Tourism Alliance is pleased to support Buell Hospitality’s AI initiative, which has the potential to positively transform how tourism and hospitality businesses in Scotland operate. Embracing innovation will enhance efficiency, elevate the guest experience and strengthen competitiveness — all critical to driving sustainable growth across our sector.”

Leon Thompson, Executive Director – Scotland of UKHospitality, said:

“AI offers exciting opportunities to boost productivity, enhance the guest experience, and improve margins. But we know that many independents are unsure where to start. This research will shine a light on the realities and help the whole sector make informed, confident decisions.”