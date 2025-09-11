75% Of Publicans Want To Spend More Time With Their Customers

Share Post Share Email

As new research highlights the time pressures landlords are under, HEINEKEN Smartdispense®, Jodie Kidd, and Merlin Griffiths join forces to offer three landlords the chance to win a £10k prize package, designed to give them some time back.

• 88% of publicans say that the time they spend with their customers is the most value for their business

• Over a third (36%) of publicans and their team spend 6 hours or more each week on cellar management

• Publicans spend on average £160 a week on cellar management

New research from HEINEKEN SmartDispense® reveals that over a third of publicans (36%) and their teams are spending six hours or more each week on cellar management, costing them on average £160 weekly.

This significant time and financial investment detract from what publicans themselves value most, time spent with their customers.

A resounding 88% of publicans state that personally spending time with their customers is the most impactful way for them to spend time for their business[6] and 75% of them want to spend more time with guests.

And this customer-facing role is vital, with 87% of publicans believing it is very important that their pub is at the heart of their local community. This is echoed by consumers, with 98% of Brits viewing their local as a cornerstone of the community.

Following the launch of the final episode of vodcast series, Three Landlords Walk into a Bar, where publican and former model Jodie Kidd and on-screen barman Merlin Griffiths speak to inspiring landlords from across the country, HEINEKEN SmartDispense® has launched a new competition to give three landlords a prize package worth over £10k each to help them do more of what they do best.

James Woodman, SmartDispense® Director, commented:

“Our latest SmartDispense® insight shows publicans see huge value in being front and centre of their businesses engaging with their customers and community, however the wider pressures of running a business are preventing them from spending time where they have the most impact.

“With this campaign we want to showcase how publicans can not only deliver excellent quality in their draught beer and cider offer but also give them time back to focus on their customers. We know how hard pub operators work and how important publicans are to their consumers, so with this competition we wanted to give something back to incredible landlords.”

The new competition from HEINEKE SmartDispense® seeks to empower publicans to reclaim their time, save on costs, and focus on what matters most—their customers and their community.

The £10,000 prize package that will be won by publicans in September, October and November includes:

• A year free of draught dispense technology SmartDispense®

• Four free Kegs of Beer or Cider

• Installation of a new T-bar dispense system

• Perfect pour training

For more information on HEINEKEN SmartDispense® and to enter the competition to win a free keg of beer each month for a year, click here.

**Full T&Cs apply and can be found here.**