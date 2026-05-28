Makeover Brings New Life to Middlesbrough Community Pub

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The Saltersgill, located in Middlesbrough, officially reopened on Thursday 21st May following a transformational investment of more than £360,000. The pub is part of Proper Pubs, the award-winning community wet-led operator division of Admiral Taverns, which operates more than 200 pubs across England, Scotland and Wales.

Inside, the pub has been completely transformed to include brand new flooring, fixtures and fittings throughout, as well as eight flat screen televisions fitted with Sky and TNT Sports. In addition, the pub has been revamped to include two new dart boards and pool table in the games area for customers to enjoy.

Outside, The Saltersgill offers brand-new lighting and signage to greet customers as well as a refurbished garden seating around 80 people.

Les Harker, Operator of The Saltersgill, said: “It’s been amazing watching the refurbishment come to life at The Saltersgill. The pub looks terrific, and it was a joy to reopen and show off its brand-new look to the community. We’ve already had great feedback from customers so overall I’d say the reopening was a huge success and I can’t wait for what the future holds.

“Once again, I’d like to thank the Proper Pubs team for all their support throughout this journey, and I look forward to making the community proud!”

Nikki Greenhalgh, Operations Director for Proper Pubs, said: “It’s been a pleasure to have Les at the helm of The Saltersgill for the past 20 years and we are delighted that the opening night was a great success! On behalf of myself and the Proper Pubs team, we’d like to thank Les for all his hard work and we wish him the very best for the future!”

Bringing people together in local areas and creating vibrant social hubs which support their communities is very important to us so we are glad that we were able to make this happen.”

Proper Pubs is always looking for ways to support its communities through an annual schedule of events and fundraising initiatives. This year over Easter it collected 21,619 easter eggs to donate to local charities and in 2025 operators collected 20,500 selection boxes to donate to local charities and communities in need for Christmas, as well as raising £80,255 for Admiral Taverns’ charity partner, Claire House Hospice.

Furthermore, last year, Proper Pubs also successfully donated enough food to local foodbanks across the UK to feed 1,300 people for a week and has also been recognised in the UK-wide defibrillator installation campaign which has already saved 11 lives.

In 2026, Proper Pubs was listed as a finalist in the Best Community Pub category at the Great British Publican Awards, and was previously crowned Community Pub Operator at the Publican Awards in 2024.