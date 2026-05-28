Irish Luxury Hotel Group, The Address Collective, Set to Open Second Property in Glasgow

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Family-owned luxury Irish hotel group, The Address Collective, is set to open its newest Scottish property next month, bringing a boutique hospitality experience to the heart of Glasgow city centre.

Located above Glasgow Central Station, The Address Wren is a design-led 30-bedroom penthouse hotel situated on the top floor of the iconic Caledonian Chambers building at 87 Union Street. The opening marks the seventh hotel in The Address Collective portfolio and the second Glasgow property for the rapidly growing group, following the successful launch of award-winning The Address Glasgow in 2023.

Occupying a unique position overlooking the station’s famous glass roof, Address Wren will offer guests sweeping city views.

Following a careful restoration and refurbishment programme, the development has preserved the character and charm of the historic building while introducing the elevated interiors and modern comforts synonymous with The Address Collective brand. The group confirmed that no damage was sustained to the property during the fire earlier this year.

The Address Wren will feature 30 signature bedrooms, each designed with comfort, style and functionality at its core. A central feature of the hotel will be The Parlour – an inviting guest lounge. Designed to feel relaxed and residential, the space will provide guests with a comfortable setting to start their day before exploring the city or attending nearby business meetings.

Brian McGettigan said: “The opening of The Address Wren marks another exciting milestone for The Address Collective as we continue to grow our presence in Glasgow and across the UK and Ireland.

“Glasgow has been an incredibly important city for us since opening The Address Glasgow, and with The Address Wren, we wanted to create something more intimate and design-focused while celebrating the heritage and character of this iconic building above Central Station.

We’re looking forward to welcoming guests and introducing another unique hospitality experience to the city.”