Craft Guild of Chefs Reveals 40 National Chef of the Year Semi-Finalists as Competition Heats Up

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The Craft Guild of Chefs has officially unveiled the semi-finalists for National Chef of the Year as the competition reaches its next exciting stage.

Following a strong set of entries this year, a select group of chefs from across the UK have been chosen to go forward to the live semi-finals, which will take place in both Sheffield and London on 24th June and 1st July respectively.

As part of this milestone moment in the competition, each successful chef will have received a personalised National Chef of the Year jacket from chef wear partner, Bragard. Throughout the day, competitors have been sharing their achievement across social media, celebrating their place in the UK’s most respected culinary competition.

The 40 semi-finalists are: –

Anastasios Neofitos, Haar Restaurant

Andy Wright, Country House Weddings

Asen Ibrov, Restaurant Associates

Ashley Randle, The Cockle

Barry Gamble, Aegon / Aramark

Benhur Gaikwad, Farlam Hall Hotel and Restaurant

Bilal Al Helou, Machynys Peninsula Golf club

Billy Frost, The White Hart Hotel

Brian James, Thornbury Castle

Byron Franklin, Mark Poynton at Caistor Hall

Camilla Deyla, Helene Darroze at the Connaught

Craig Edgell, Craig Edgell Margate Chef Catering & Hospitality

Craig Gibb, Borthwick Castle

Daniel Conlon, Rafters Restaurant

David Millar, Carlowrie Castle

Dennis Easton, BaxterStorey

Gavin Sinden, Absolute Taste

Grahame Wickham, Gordon Ramsay at the Mere

Harry Quinn, Pichet Restaurant

Jack Edgar, The Atlantic Hotel

Karl O’Dell, Cord Restaurant

Lee Parsons, The Parsons Table Restaurant

Leon Sharp, Pennyhill Park

Luciano Lucioli, LUCIOLI CATERING SERVICES

Marnix Taghon, Pyro

Matthew Blowing, Purslane Restaurant

Matthew Lees, The Fat Duck

Nathan Cooper, BaxterStorey

Oliver Dovey, BaxterStorey

Ross Cochrane, Mara Wine Bar

Ruth Hansom, Hansom Restaurant

Scott John-Hodgson, Solstice & House of Tides by Kenny Atkinson

Scott Pepper, The Chancery Rosewood

Sean Parkes, Station Road @ The Lovat Hotel

Stephen Andrews, Fish and Forest

Steven Clover, Chelsworth Peacock Ltd

Toby Redgrave, Lifehouse Spa & Hotel

Tom Bennetts, Driftwood Spars

Tom Heywood, Pignut & the Hare

Vladimir Hromek, Cambridge Dining Co. – Catering and Event Management

David Mulcahy, Vice President of the Craft Guild of Chefs and National Chef of the Year director, added: “We know how much effort and detail is needed in simply entering this competition and we never take that for granted so would like to thank every chef who put a menu forward this year. Everyone who entered will receive personalised feedback from the judging panel as we know this helps them learn from the experience and if they didn’t get through, they can come back even stronger. The online process is rigorous with every judge scoring independently. This ensures we get a wide variety of perspectives at the blind-judging stage. We’re excited to welcome this year’s semi-finalists to Sheffield College and Capital City College in Westminster before we take the top ten chefs to our prestigious final at Le Cordon Bleu London.”

Mark Birchall, chef patron of Moor Hall and National Chef of the Year Chair of Judges, said:

“Reaching the semi-finals of National Chef of the Year is a huge achievement. It was interesting to see how the chefs interpreted the original brief and brought their own ideas to the table. I’m looking forward to seeing the level of creativity and skill on display in the next stage when the chefs tackle a new brief and we get to watch them cook in one of the four heats. I’ve got a fabulous panel of judges joining me at the live cook-offs, so I know it’s going to be a memorable day for every competitor.”

For the semi-final, competitors will be tasked with producing a two-course menu for four covers within two hours, inspired by this year’s overarching theme of ‘Our Sustainable Future’. The main course will be a plated fish dish suitable for a light summer lunch, showcasing seasonality and balance. Using a whole jumbo plaice and mussels supplied by Flying Fish, together with violet artichokes, dishes should be complemented with summer vegetables, herbs and coastal flavours. A green side salad must also accompany the dish.

For the dessert course, semi-finalists must produce an elegant tart featuring British berries, paired with a sorbet, ice cream or parfait. Chefs will have the freedom to personalise the dish, demonstrating originality, balance and refined presentation. Renowned pastry consultant, Cherish Finden will join the judging panel for this element of the competition.