Clermont Hotel Group Launches ‘Summer Skills Fest’ Partnership

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Clermont Hotel Group (CHG) has launched a partnership with RADA Business, the commercial arm of The Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, to deliver specialist performance training to its 1700 team members to enhance guest interaction and experience.

This specialist training initiative underscores CHG’s commitment to redefining hospitality through immersive, story-led experiences, placing people, performance and guest connection at its heart to deliver moments that resonate beyond the stay.

To bring this vision to life, the group has engaged RADA Business to design and deliver a Summer Skills Fest training programme, which includes three separate presentation skills workshops open to individuals or teams within the business.

A specialist training programme was also delivered to more than 50 newly recruited front-of-house team members in preparation for the opening of Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen which launched at The Cumberland Hotel this April.

“This new approach to training demonstrates how we are re-thinking hospitality as an experience, not just a service,” said Amanda Hall, Head of Talent and Organisational Development for the group. “By partnering with RADA Business, we are empowering our teams to create something truly special, where every interaction contributes to a story our guests can feel part of.”

“At its heart, great hospitality is about human connection,” said Helen Slater, MD, RADA Business. “Our training is about helping people to show up as their best selves at work, using theatre-based principles: a grounded presence, clarity of message, and interactive storytelling. In this case, it is about enabling service professionals to bring a brand story to life, consistently, for every guest.”