Taking inspiration from cocktail traditions and Malvern’s rich water-cure heritage, Malvern Bitters’ flavours include the flagship Inky Blue (Aromatic) Bitters, which is a quirky, all-natural, colour-changing elixir that won GOLD at the World Drinks Awards 2024 and a silver medal at the London Spirits Competition 2024.

Malvern Inky Pink (Chilli) Bitters was awarded a gold star in the Great Taste Awards 2024 (food and drink that delivers fantastic flavour) and will add a spicy, slow burn to your favourite tipple.

Malvern Inky Orange & Cardamom Bitters won a Bronze medal in the International Wine & Spirit Competition 2025. This bitters is a veritable mélange of citrus and spice, which will add a zesty, aromatic complexity to drinks.

All flavours contain 40% ABV alcohol and fresh spring water from the Malvern Hills, are produced from scratch and will give your drinks colour, complexity, depth and flavour.

