A Game-Changing Approach to Food Safety

A fresh, fun and highly effective way of learning Food Safety has been introduced by Food Safety Expert, Simply Safer. The brand-new Food Safety Board Game offers a unique tool that combines traditional game play with videos and a detailed Food Safety booklet to engage learners of all levels and capabilities.

Created by Environmental Health Officer and Simply Safer founder Ruth Baker, the game helps staff understand not just what to do, but why it matters.

“It turns must-have training into something people genuinely enjoy,” says Ruth. “This means they remember more and feel more confident applying it. It caters for all learning styles, helps employers to assess staff learning and where additional support is needed.”

Teams are tested on key food-safety knowledge including allergens, cross-contamination, hazards and control measures in an immersive format that encourages valuable discussion and reinforces learning through the accompanying videos and book.

One business already benefiting is The Flour Pot Bakery in Brighton. Team manager, Lydia, shared her experience, “I thought it was really fun! It was interactive and delivered great training at the same time.”

This Food Safety Board Game is a clear choice for building a strong, positive food safety culture and competence for any food-related business.

‘Working in a Primary Authority partnership with Cornwall Council’

Pre-order: info@simply-safer.co.uk