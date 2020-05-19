Manchester Hoteliers’ Association Welcomes Government Announcement On Hospitality Venues

Manchester Hoteliers’ Association (MHA) chair and GM at The Lowry Hotel, Adrian Ellis, has welcomed the decision from the UK Government announcing the process of re-opening leisure and hospitality venues in the coming months.

Following on from the Prime Minister’s address to the nation on last Sunday, Adrian – who has been in the post 5 years – was optimistic about the future of hotels across the city.

He said: “I am incredibly positive about the return to business, as hotels consider re-opening in the coming weeks based on UK guidelines. Previous guidance had been unclear and somewhat concerning, so the Prime Minister’s recent address to the nation was a welcome step forward.

“Following on from the three-month closure, our hotel teams are looking forward to returning to work and to welcoming back our loyal and regular guests.”

He added: “Although the experience may be very different, we hope to provide an environment that is safe and secure and reassurances to guest and employees that our business can return safely with the correct measures in place.”

It is a sentiment echoed by other leading hoteliers across the city, who are also positive following the release of the Governments exit strategy.

Michael Sheldon, GM of Clayton Hotels at Manchester Airport, said: “It is great news that hospitality venues have a date to work towards for our future guests. There is a continued conversation as to whether that is too soon or not, but understanding measures allows us to plan and offer a clearer message to our key stakeholders.

“Although we have remained open for key workers during this time, I am looking forward to welcoming the wider team and embracing a new normal in the coming few months.”

Jacqui Griffiths of Native Hotels said “We are starting to prepare the hotel with the necessary changes to ensure we are ready to welcome guests – old and new – to a safe and secure environment.

This process is focused on both guest and staff journeys – as safety for everyone now is of paramount importance to us. We are looking forward to getting back to business, and confident that our fully furnished apartments will offer a secure retreat to our guests.

She added: The “new world” does look quite different for us all, but we are great at evolving in Hospitality, so I am sure we will adapt in style”

Despite the view that hotel experiences will be very different the creativity implemented from hoteliers will be crucial with the view that guests should still experience a high degree of satisfaction that the new health and safety requirements have been met.

It is also the view by hoteliers that the leisure market will be one of the first to return with guests wanting to experience culture, dining out and shopping in the first phase. Although it is believed the corporate and international markets may take longer to rebound there is a consensus that by 2021 there should be a strong return to normal levels of business that Manchester has been accustomed to.