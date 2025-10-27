Mar Hall Golf & Spa Resort Recognised With Condé Nast Award

Share Post Share Email

Mar Hall Golf & Spa Resort has recognised as the 20th Best Resort in Europe in the Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards. This recognition comes less than six months after its reopening, following a £20 million renovation.

Andy Roger, Resort Director at Mar Hall Golf & Spa Resort said,

“We are truly honoured to be recognised as one of the best resorts in Europe in the Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards 2025.

This accolade is a testament to our dedicated team, whose passion for creating exceptional guest experiences embodies the spirit of Mar Hall. We’re grateful to our guests and readers who voted for us and we look forward to continuing to welcome visitors from around the world to experience the spirit of Glaswegian hospitality.”

Originally designed and built in 1828 by Sir Robert Smirke, the architect of London’s British Museum, Mar Hall Golf & Spa Resort is a historic 5-star hotel set within a 240-acre estate on the banks of the River Clyde.

In 2024, Mar Hall was acquired by Dutco Group and underwent a refurbishment in excess of £25 million before officially re-opening in May 2025, marking one of Scotland’s most significant and anticipated hotel renovations in recent years.