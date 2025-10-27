Revel Collective Launches Strategic Review Amid Trading Pressures

Share Post Share Email

The Revel Collective, operator of Revolution, Revolucion de Cuba and Peach Pubs, has announced it will undertake a comprehensive strategic review of its options, which may include a formal sale process.

The group reported first quarter revenues of £26.3m for FY26, representing a 7.4% like-for-like decline compared to the corresponding period in FY25. The drop was primarily driven by a 10.5% reduction in like-for-like sales across its bar division.

The operator stated that despite implementing a restructuring plan for the formerly named Revolution Bars Limited, which received approval in August 2024, ongoing economic headwinds combined with recent government policy changes have hampered recovery efforts.

Management indicated that cost reduction measures and margin improvement initiatives have proven insufficient to offset the financial impact of the Autumn Budget announcements. Changes to employer National Insurance Contributions thresholds, minimum wage increases, and spirits duty adjustments—implemented between February and April this year—are costing the group more than £4m annually.

In light of current trading performance and future projections, The Revel Collective has appointed advisers to examine funding arrangements and alternative strategic options aimed at strengthening the group’s long-term prospects.

The review will consider multiple avenues, including a potential sale of the entire company through a formal sales process, disposal of specific business units, or other measures designed to maximise value for stakeholders.

The announcement comes during a particularly challenging period for the late-night bar sector, which has faced mounting cost pressures alongside shifts in consumer spending patterns following the pandemic.

The group operates venues across the UK under its three brands, each targeting distinct customer demographics within the hospitality market.