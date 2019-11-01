Marco Pierre White’s New York Italian At The Holiday Inn Brentwood Wins ‘Guest Experience’ Award

Marco Pierre White’s New York Italian restaurant at the Holiday Inn Brentwood has won the Guest Experience Award at the annual conference of brand owner Black & White Hospitality.

The hotel restaurant, which opened to guests last year as part of an extensive open lobby refurbishment project, won the prestigious award over 50 other restaurants in the group.

The award ceremony took place at Cadbury House, Congresbury, and the award was accepted on behalf of the restaurant by Head Chef Richard Roberts and Restaurant Manager Daniela Cozerivc.

James Barkhouse, General Manager of the Holiday Inn Brentwood, commented: “Just 12 months ago we launched Marco’s New York Italian at the Holiday Inn Brentwood and we’ve been overwhelmed by the positive response from guests and Brentwood locals. We are incredibly proud and honored to win best Guest Experience as this is most important to us and is at the heart of everything we do”.

Marco’s New York Italian at the Holiday Inn Brentwood has become increasingly popular with both hotel guests and local residents since its opening, and has been frequented by many of the cast of the popular TV show ‘The Only Way is Essex’, including Gemma Collins. The menu boasts a mixture of mouth-watering Italian and American classic dishes. Marco’s New York Italian concept is inspired by his heritage and love for New York, and the restaurant offers high quality family-friendly food at reasonable prices.