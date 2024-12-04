Marston’s Toasts Its 2024 Pubs Of The Year

Share Post Share Email

Marston’s hosted its 2024 National Pub of the Year Awards in Liverpool, celebrating the industry-leading achievements of both its Managed and Partnership estate for the first time.

Following 12 months of data gathering, over 800 individual nominations and two regional and divisional heats, Marston’s expert panel of judges travelled up and down the country to create the shortlist of finalists, which ultimately produced 15 national winners for this year’s categories.

The hotly contested and arguably most coveted award of the evening, ‘GM/Partner of the Year’, was won by Lesley Anderson from The Dancing Betty, Murton, who was honoured as “a shining example of what a GM/Partner can achieve at Marston’s, demonstrating year-on-year sales growth and hosting a bustling calendar of events that bring the local community together.”

Another highlight of the evening saw Karen Dawson from Longshore, Shoreham-by-Sea winning ‘Community Hero of the Year’. Karen’s pub plays host to a jam-packed calendar of inspiring community-led events, from games of crib to hosting 300 bikers on the pub car park for the start of the annual Distinguished Gentlemen’s Ride.

Ricky Wilding from The Running Hare, Ewloe was crowned ‘Head Chef of the Year’ and was praised for demonstrating real pride in his craft, reflected in the service and culinary excellence his kitchen delivers and the great feedback the pub consistently receives from its customers.

The Rose & Crown, Porthcawl scooped the award for ‘Great Place to Work’, with licensee Hannah Lewis praised for creating a safe and welcoming environment with the utmost commitment to her team’s wellbeing, as reflected in the pub’s glowing guest feedback and reputation scores.

Neil Campbell, Chief Operating Officer for Marston’s PLC, said:

“This year’s National Pub of the Year awards were a spectacular evening, full of inspirational stories of operational excellence, community engagement and good times shared by all.

“We are immensely proud of all our teams and the dedication and hard work they put into their pubs and communities every day. A huge congratulations to each of the deserving winners, finalists and nominees for inspiring us all and keeping our guests returning time-and-time again.”