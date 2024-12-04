B&B HOTELS Unveils First UK Hotel At London Heathrow

Share Post Share Email

B&B HOTELS has launched its first UK hotel at London Heathrow, unveiling its B&B HOTELS product in the UK for the very first time.

Following the takeover of the Arora Park Hotel in February 2024, B&B HOTELS today unveiled B&B HOTEL London Heathrow following a period of renovations, officially bringing their European-style hospitality and high-quality offering to UK guests whilst also diversifying the range of hotel options for travellers to and from Heathrow Airport

B&B HOTEL London Heathrow showcases a product that will soon be accessible in more locations across the United Kingdom as B&B HOTELS continues their expansion across the country, having added five more hotels in Birmingham, Derby, Inverness, Ipswich and Warrington to their UK portfolio in July 2024. B&B HOTELS plans to expand to 100 hotels in the UK by 2035.

Speaking at the B&B HOTEL London Heathrow launch event, Patrick O’Connell, Chief Executive of B&B HOTELS UK said:

“Now that we have completed our first renovation, we are delighted to unveil our high-quality hotel offering to UK customers at B&B HOTEL London Heathrow.

We are excited and energised to roll out our signature B&B HOTELS product and experience to our other UK hotels and customers across the coming months along with our continued UK expansion activities.”