Merging People and Technology

The cracks caused by staff shortages are really beginning to show according to new consumer and hospitalty staff research we carried out with pointOne (www.pointone-epos.co.uk). The research reveals customer experience, particularly in QSR, is being damaged by the current crisis.

In the survey of 500 QSR customers and 100 frontline staff, nearly 2-in-3 customers had noticed venues being short-staffed over the last 3 months. 1-in-5 said they’d waited longer to be seated and served than normal.

STAFF ARE BEGINNING TO FEEL THE STRAIN

Staff too are beginning to feel the strain, with 59% of team members admitting that customer experience is suffering in their venue due to lack of staff.The research suggests that the knock-on effect of shortages is also leading to an overload of work on existing staff and subsequent stress and dissatisfaction, with an alarming 64% of those interviewed saying that working in hospitality is less enjoyable now than it was pre-pandemic.

Given current staff shortages, tight budgets, and supply chain issues, the pressure is really on for operators to ensure that their staff have the time and space in which to ‘look after’ the fundamental customer demands and consistently deliver the experience their customers expect. Staff obviously only have a finite amount of time so it’s critical they are focused on the areas which will deliver the greatest return. Quality and relevant training, great leadership, and company culture, as well as emerging technology, are all critical enablers here.

EMERGING TECHNOLOGY CAN EASE THE STAFFING PAIN

Far from feeling threatened by it, 64% of hospitality staff say that their venues embracing time-saving technologies would improve their job satisfaction. 94% of them are confident that technology can help them do their job.

Staff recognise that technology, everything from detailed digital menus to time-saving self-serve kiosk ordering, can help free up their time to focus on delivering the highly sought-after soft skills of customer service and interaction.

“As we emerge out of this pandemic with the latest pressures of staff shortages, it may not feel like the ‘light at the end of the tunnel’ moment we were looking for, but this could be a timely fork in the road for many operators. It offers a fantastic opportunity to completely re-evaluate their operation and implement automation tools that can free up employees’ time for the part of the job they really love, which is giving the customer a great experience.” Steve Rolfe, founder at pointOne