Millions of Brits Planning A Domestic Festive Holiday, Bringing £2.5 Billion Boost To Economy

Share Post Share Email

VisitEngland’s Christmas Trip Tracker Survey reveals that 8.8 million Brits are planning an overnight holiday trip in the UK during the Christmas and New Year period, bringing an estimated £2.5 billion boost to the economy.

The figures are on par with last year’s, 2023, results. In 2022, 5.8 million Brits planned to take an overnight holiday trip in the UK during the festive season.

Among those definitely planning an overnight holiday trip in England, 50% are planning on taking two or more trips during the festive period. The survey also shows that 6% of Brits have yet to decide if they will take an overnight trip in England during the festive season. The top reasons are ‘waiting to see what the weather is like’ followed by ‘still trying to find somewhere available to stay’ and ‘waiting to see if there are any special deals/offers.’

VisitEngland CEO Patricia Yates said: “It is encouraging to see so many of us are planning a short break with friends and family during the festive season, boosting the economy through tourism. From festive light trails and buzzing Christmas markets to walks in the countryside with a cosy pub lunch, destinations are offering year-round experiences and attractions catering for everyone and tempting Brits to explore beyond their doorstep.”

“We also know from destinations across England that 2024 has been a very mixed picture for many areas, with the weather also having an impact. Our latest consumer sentiment research shows that many people are booking last minute breaks, wanting to save on accommodation, activities and seeking good value options, making it more difficult for businesses to plan in advance. So please do go out and explore the amazing destinations and attractions here on our doorstep this festive season, tourism businesses will be very pleased to see you and I am sure you will have a fantastic time.”

Popular seasonal activities Brits plan to do this year, after visiting friends and family, include going out for a meal (42%), visiting a Christmas market (38%) and shopping at the post-Christmas sales (35%). One-in-five (20%) will participate in outdoor activities such as walking or cycling.

Of those surveyed, younger people are more likely to spend money at seasonal shopping events, with 42% of 16-to-24-year-olds planning to shop at post-Christmas sales and 40% planning to visit a Christmas market.

For those not planning an overnight holiday trip in England, the top reason is ‘I cannot afford it.’ The findings reflect the latest monthly wave of our wider domestic consumer sentiment towards travel, published on 21 November, which showed that the top perceived barriers to taking overnight holiday trips in the next six months were the ‘rising cost of living’ followed by ‘UK weather’ and ‘personal finances.’