Mock Interview Platform For Hospitality Job Seekers Goes Live

The Institute of Hospitality (IoH’s), professional interview platform, part of the IoH’s flagship ‘Mentor Me’ programme, is now available to its members through the IoH’s website.

Fully funded by the Institute’s ‘Mentor Me’ online June auction, the innovative technology will allow members, at all levels of their career, to test and improve their interview techniques in mock interview scenarios. The platform will link members who want to improve their interview techniques with an appropriate expert from the IoH’s membership who will deliver some killer questions, online or by telephone and then provide feedback.

With over 300 mentors and mentees already helped by the ‘Mentor Me’ programme, this new, professional interview platform is a valuable addition to the IoH’s continual professional development toolkit.

As IoH CEO, Robert Richardson FIH explains: “This platform has been made possible thanks to the generous support of our hospitality family who donated and bid at our online auction this summer.

“As the industry faces both skills shortages and a wealth of job vacancies, this initiative is timely and relevant,” confirmed Robert. “I would encourage all our members looking for new jobs to sign up and use our mock-interview platform and urge our experienced members to join as interviewers. There is a great deal of talent across our membership and this platform provides a great opportunity for our experienced members to continue to give back to our much-loved industry. And our young talent to reap the benefits of their experience and mentoring advice” he said.