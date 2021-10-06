Fresh Start On The Menu At 18th Century Pub

Share Tweet Share Email

Family-run pub The Fat Ox in St Michael’s, Tenterden, has just undergone a major makeover, and has taken the opportunity to unveil a fresh new offer for customers.

The Shepherd Neame pub, which dates back to the late 18th century and is on the Ashford Road, has undergone an extensive external refurbishment, including a bespoke new swing sign, and inside has also been redecorated throughout.

Carole Lofthouse, who has been licensee at the Fat Ox for almost nine years, said: “We are starting afresh. We have reopened with a completely different business – we are heading in a new direction. We did not provide any food before, so it quite a change for us to have an extensive menu.”

Serving up the dishes is chef Shane Owens, who joined the team last summer and is Carole’s son.

Carole said: “Once Shane joined us in the summer, the feedback was very good, so we decided to launch a bigger menu and offer food more of the time. We also have other plans in the pipeline.”

Shane initially provided food at weekends, but thanks to positive feedback, now makes lunches between noon and 4pm Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and has extended the food offering to Friday and Saturday evenings.

And it has become a three generational business as Carole’s grandson Dylan has also joined the team as a kitchen porter.

There will be a Coffee Club social on Thursday mornings and a Knit ‘n’ Natter group, the first of which was held last Tuesday, September 28.

There are also plans for a series of craft fairs in October, November and December on Saturday mornings the first of which will be held on Saturday, October 16.

Carole added: “We hope that our new menu and our new range of events will help ensure our pub’s place at the heart of its community.”