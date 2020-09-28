More Than 600 Jobs Saved At Gusto, As RSM Advises On Successful CVA

Gusto Italian has entered into a successful CVA (Company Voluntary Arrangement) securing the future of the business and more than 600 jobs.

Amid the most challenging trading conditions seen for the casual dining sector in a generation, the CVA was overwhelmingly supported by the majority of creditors with 98% voting in favour.

It means Gusto can weather the continuing pandemic and be ready to return to a growth strategy when the time is right.

Regrettably several sites have had to close, however where possible staff have been redeployed to other restaurants.

Matt Snell, Chief Executive of Gusto, said: ‘The last six months have been the most challenging in the history of our business. and the wider sector. The passing of the CVA is an important milestone, securing the future of the Gusto business and protecting more than 600 jobs.

‘I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our creditors and landlords for their support through this time and our investors for its vision in supporting our business plan going forward.’

Damian Webb, partner at RSM Restructuring Advisory, commented: ‘The coronavirus pandemic has presented a huge range of challenges for the casual dining sector. Following the Prime Minister’s announcement of new measures this week, these challenges look set to be with us for at least the medium-term. The approval of this CVA, with the overwhelming support of Gusto’s landlords, shows how stakeholders are prepared to support highstreet businesses until the time when things become easier.’