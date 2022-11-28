Motto by Hilton to Open First Hotel in the UK

Share Tweet Share Email

Expected to open in Autumn 2024, Motto by Hilton Glasgow will mark the brand’s UK debut

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) today revealed plans to extend the Motto by Hilton brand to the UK with the anticipated opening of Motto by Hilton Glasgow on the banks of the River Clyde.

The 186-room hotel will follow the brand’s European debut in Rotterdam, with the Netherlands hotel opening last week. Motto by Hilton Glasgow will join more than 160 Hilton properties across the UK and seven existing Hilton properties in the Glasgow area. The hotel is part of a franchise agreement with Cycas Hospitality and is under the ownership of Silk Property Group.

Motto by Hilton is an urban, lifestyle brand designed to help guests live like a local in prime locations globally. The brand provides travelers with one-of-a-kind experiences by bringing together the best elements of a lifestyle hotel, from efficient guest rooms, activated social spaces, and locally inspired design and food & drink options. Guests can expect flexible and innovative hospitality experiences with features such as multiple Confirmed Connecting Rooms to create the ultimate multi-use space ideal for larger groups, and vibrant communal spaces with access to gather, work or socialize for guests and locals.



Patrick Fitzgibbon, senior vice president, development, EMEA, Hilton, said,

“We are excited about the arrival of the Motto by Hilton brand in the UK. The hotel will cater to a range of guests, whether travelling for work or play, solo or in a group, with innovative new features such as multi-use group spaces and multiple connecting rooms. It will give guests the freedom and flexibility to customise their stay in this celebrated Scottish city – and will pave the way for future properties in the UK as we grow the Motto by Hilton brand into vibrant city locations.”

Rishi Singh, Silk Property Group, owners of the Motto by Hilton Glasgow hotel, noted,

“The forthcoming Motto by Hilton Glasgow is an incredibly exciting addition to the city. We’re delighted to be working on this project with the team at Cycas Hospitality, using their impressive experience as a pan-European hotel company to launch this new concept on the Scottish market.”