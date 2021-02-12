Mulberry Tree Pub Manager’s Love for Pub Sea Shanty Goes Viral

Share Tweet Share Email

Greene King pub manager Steve Fraser has taken social media by storm with a sea shanty song he has written as an ode to his pub, the Mulberry Tree in Stevenage.

Steve, who has managed the Greene King pub for three years, is currently furloughed as pubs are closed during the current lockdown.

Speaking about his song, Steve said: “I have been watching the sea shanty craze started by Scottish artist Nathan Evans and thought I could write one about the pub life and covid.

“With pubs closed, us pub managers are not use to sitting at home doing nothing. We like to interact socially, we desperately miss our customers and the atmosphere of a busy pub. There’s a longing to get back to it – and that’s been the inspiration.

“And I thought it would be a bit of fun!”

Steve is the lead singer in local band The Revivals, based in Hertfordshire, which plays Britpop, Mod and 60s covers.

Greene King is now calling on its competitors to take part in a pub shanty challenge as a bit of fun for pub teams who are furloughed while pubs are shut.

Sea shanties are a type of traditional folk song and Steve’s ‘Fun Folk’ pub shanty has had already had more than 15,000 views on his pub Facebook page.

