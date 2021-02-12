Marston’s Participates In The Hospitality Apprenticeship Showcase

Share Tweet Share Email

To celebrate National Apprenticeship Week, the Hospitality Apprenticeship Showcase returned for its fifth year and Marston’s joined fellow hospitality brands for the online event.

The Hospitality Apprenticeship Showcase usually takes place at the House of Commons and approx. 1,000 apprentices showcase their skills to Lords, Ladies and MPs. However, due to Coronavirus restrictions, the event had to adapt and was held online.

The virtual round table enabled apprentices and representatives from different hospitality businesses to come together with Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Apprenticeships and Skills, Gillian Keegan MP, and Chair of the All Party Parliamentary Beer Group, Mike Wood MP, to take part in a structured discussion and Q&A about issues facing the industry.

Louis Clayton, an apprentice at Marston’s; and Joanne Bradford, Talent and Inclusion Partner at Marston’s, both took part and represented Marston’s during the virtual event.

Louis said: “We’ve heard leaders within our industry speak out during the pandemic, but I think it’s equally as important for young people to share their views and ask questions too. A lot of young people work in hospitality and the round table has sparked conversations between apprentices, businesses and government. This is a time for everyone to work together and ensure everyone’s voices are heard.”

Joanne said: “The past year has been extremely difficult for us as a business and for the industry. Apprentices and young people are valuable and are our future leaders; listening to them matters.”