Satisfied Customers Result In An Award Win For Bristol Hotel

The efforts of a Bristol hotel to provide a safe and welcoming environment have been rewarded with a prestigious award.

DoubleTree by Hilton Bristol City Centre has been named as a winner in the 2021 Traveller Review Awards, which recognises “exceptional hospitality”.

What makes the award even more satisfying is that the winners are determined through reviews submitted to Booking.com by satisfied customers.

News of the award comes after what has been one of the most challenging year ever for the hospitality industry.

DoubleTree by Hilton Bristol City Centre is managed by Focus Hotels Management Limited.

It received an average review score of 8.3 from customers on Booking.com between 1 August 2018 and 30 November 2020.

This is ninth edition of the awards, which have recognised accommodation and transport providers across 220 countries and territories for their outstanding levels of service and standards.

Imran Ali, General Manager of the DoubleTree by Hilton Bristol City Centre, said: “It’s always nice to win an award but it’s particularly satisfying when that award is made because of consistently high scores from satisfied customers.

“It’s the best possible endorsement for everything we try to do here and is a testament to the dedication and resilience of my team, particularly in the wake of the pandemic.

“We have worked incredibly hard here to provide a safe and welcoming environment for all our guests, whether they be here for leisure purposes or are attending a meeting or training course”.

Glenn Fogel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Booking.com, said: “2020 was a year with limited opportunities for travel.

“That meant that the trips people managed to take mattered to them more than ever.

“The exceptional review scores our winners earned consistently over the past year showed just how much their guests appreciate everything they do for them.”