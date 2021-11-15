Multi Award Winning Hertfordshire Based Brewer Takes on Third Star Pubs & Bars Lease

Multi award winning Hertfordshire based brewer and multiple pub operator, Farr Brew1 has taken on a substantive lease for The Eight Bells in Old Hatfield and is undertaking a joint £230,000 refurbishment with Star Pubs & Bars.

The Eight Bells is the company’s third Star Pubs & Bars lease, with another pub on a temporary management agreement. It also has a further leased pub, two freeholds and a brewery bar.

The grade II listed pub, built in 1226, was frequented both by highwayman Dick Turpin and by Charles Dickens, who gave it the fictional name the One Tun Pub in Oliver Twist.

Co-founder and director of Farr Brew, Nick Farr says: “My partner Matt Elvidge and I could immediately see the potential of The Eight Bells. Its historic background, location near Hatfield House and opposite the proposed new development in Old Hatfield, and lack of family friendly nearby pubs made the pub an appealing proposition.

“We have expanding rapidly since opening our first pub – opening five pubs in two years. We are looking now to consolidate our estate and grow it steadily and prudently. Our long-term plan is to take on one pub a year. We’re already in preliminary talks with Star Pubs & Bars about another pub.”

Funds are being spent upgrading the exterior to create the best outdoor pub garden in Old Hatfield. Inside, a new kitchen is being fitted and the layout reconfigured to increase covers from 27 to 45. New décor will bring the pub up to date, whilst retaining features such as flagstone floors and fireplaces will maintain the pub’s character.

Star Pubs & Bars Business Development Manager, Oli Bishop adds: “We’re delighted to be investing in the Eight Bells with Nick and Matt. They’re well-known, multi award-winning local Hertfordshire operators who have built their business on their passion for beer and excellent service. The revamped pub will be a place everyone can enjoy and will be an asset to the area.”