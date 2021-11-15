Licensed Trade Charity Wins 2021 Charity of the Year at the ACO 75th Anniversary Awards

The Licensed Trade Charity are proud to have won the 2021 Charity of the Year (£5m+ income) award at the Association of Charitable Organisation 75th Anniversary Celebration on 11th November 2021.

The ACO said “the awards recognise the commitment and accomplishments of charities across the sector.”

The Charity were invited to present and share their experience, and that of the licensed trade sector, and to talk about how the Charity has supported over 100,000 licensed trade people since the start of the pandemic and to highlight the challenges faced by the sector since March 2020.

Recent launch of their free App makes their free support even more accessible to licensed trade people across the hospitality sector.

Chief Executive, Jim Brewster, said “We’re proud to be given this award that recognises the fantastic work of the whole team at the Licensed Trade Charity, and we want to thank operators across the licensed trade sector for their continued support in helping us to reach those people who could benefit from using our free services and receiving a grant.”