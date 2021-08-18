Nando’s Closes Up To 50 Restaurants Following Chicken Shortage As Delivery Driver Crisis Hits Supplies

Share Tweet Share Email

Nando’s have become the latest casualty of Covid-related issues in the hospitality sector, with a shortage of chicken forcing the company to temporarily close a over 25 of its restaurants.

Signs in restaurant windows blamed stock supply issues for closures. The company also told customers online that shortages have been caused by staff “isolation periods” and suppliers “struggling to keep up with demand”.

Nando’s confirmed that 50 of its 450 restaurants were currently closed. In a bid to get deliveries back on track the company has seconded 70 staff to suppliers and is hopeful that all its restaurants would be able to reopen by Saturday.

A Nando’s spokesperson explained: “The UK food industry has been experiencing disruption across its supply chain in recent weeks due to staff shortages, and a number of our restaurants have been impacted.

“However, we can confirm that from today Nando’s will be lending seventy of our brilliant team members to support our key suppliers – working in partnership to help get things moving again.

“We expect to see this having a positive impact on the affected restaurants very soon. So please bear with us whilst we do everything we can to get our famous PERi-PERi chicken back where it belongs – on your plates!