National Pubwatch Extends Free Educational Film Series To Help Pubs

National Pubwatch (NPW), which works to promote safe, secure and social drinking environments, has launched its latest range of free information films to help licensees and Pubwatch schemes.

The educational videos offer free advice and help on a range of challenging issues; such as whether Pubwatch membership should be a condition of a licence to how to promote The Ask for Angela initiative.

These short films, follow the five launched earlier this year, which focused on the role of Pubwatch schemes and their powers.

Steve Baker OBE, Chairman of NPW, which supports over 800 Pubwatch schemes, said: “I hope that this second tranche of films will provide people with an accessible way of obtaining answers to a range of issues. I would urge anyone interested in understanding some of the complex issues faced by Pubwatch schemes, to spend a few minutes watching the films.”

The five short films, which run at around three minutes each, cover –

Should Pubwatch membership be a condition of our licence?

Can the Pubwatch ban someone who is working in a members’ venue?

How Can Our Pubwatch encourage active membership of the scheme?

How can we promote our Pubwatch?

Can our Pubwatch help promote The Ask For Angela Initiative?

To watch the films in the FAQ playlist here