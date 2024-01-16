New ASLEF Strike Action To Cost Hospitality £350m

Share Tweet Share Email

The latest disruption will be another blow to venues, which have already lost more than £4 billion in sales from rail strikes, say trade leaders.

A fresh series of strikes has been unveiled by train drivers’ union, Aslef, in its long-running pay dispute with 16 train companies.

The stoppages taking place between Tuesday 30 January and Monday 5 February will affect different operators each day.

The drivers will also refuse to work overtime from Monday 29 January until Tuesday 6 February.

The first strike in this dispute by Aslef was in July 2022, and the row is now in its third calendar year.

Kate Nicholls, Chief Executive of UKHospitality, said:

“Once again, hospitality businesses are left dismayed by strike action which will be significantly detrimental to sales and see bookings cancelled.

“January and February are already two of the quieter months of the year for venues and this disruption will make it even more painful.

“We estimate this set of strikes will cost hospitality almost £350m, on top of the £4 billion in lost sales the sector has already had to withstand.

“We continue to urge all parties involved to urgently reach an agreement and resolve this dispute. Ongoing strike action hurts businesses, prevents people from getting to work and significantly erodes confidence in the rail network.”