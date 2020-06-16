New CAMRA App Generates £50K For The Industry

Beer lovers have been beating the lockdown blues ordering £50K worth of beer, ciders and perries through Brew2You, a popular beer delivery app launched by the Campaign for Real Ale.

Brew2You provides a shop window for the thousands of pubs, breweries and cider producers offering takeaway or delivery services during lockdown. Customers can search for their favourite drink and order it to their door with just the click of a button.

Brew2You is a not-for-profit initiative and pubs and brewers can use the app free of charge (aside from a set £2/month Stripe user fee for payment processing). It has received widespread support across the industry, with endorsement from the British Institute of Innkeepers (BII), the Society of Independent Brewers (SIBA) and Cask Marque.

Nik Antona, CAMRA’s National Chairman, said: “It’s fantastic that Brew2You has helped generate £50K for the beer and pubs industry in just over a month. The app was launched as an extension of our Pulling Together campaign to make it even easier for consumers to find and purchase their favourite drink from local producers. Pubs and breweries need all the help they can get, and we’d urge everyone to buy directly from pubs and brewers during this period of uncertainty.”

Many brewers have hailed the app as a lifeline during lockdown, offering a new route to market and widening sale opportunities beyond their local area.

Charlie Farman from Hobsons Brewery Co. in Shropshire said: “Brew2You has been our first opportunity to sell our products through an app and it’s contributed to our sales during the lockdown period. We also believe it’s increased our brand awareness.”

Paula Wise of Wise Owl Cider Ltd added: “We have found Brew2You easy to set up and have had positive feedback from customers on both our products and service through the app. We would definitely recommend Brew2You to other drinks producers as it has increased our sales nationwide.”

Brew2You is available to download on both iOs and Android devices, as well as for use on web browsers. To find out more or become a partner, visit https://brew2you.co.uk/