New Innovation Podcast Amplifying North East Tourism Globally

A new podcast aimed at inspiring innovation in the region’s tourism industry will help share the North East’s story with the world.

The ‘Driving Place-Based Innovation’ podcast series, launched this week (16 March), will focus on how businesses can bring innovation into their visitor offer.

The series forms part of the Hospitality, Innovation, Tourism Supply (HITS) programme, funded by the North of Tyne Combined Authority, and delivered by NewcastleGateshead Initiative (NGI) in partnership with Food and Drink North East and NBSL.

NGI has teamed up with Digital Tourism Think Tank, a global network for destinations, tourism research and tourism events, to produce 10 weekly podcasts available to businesses in the region and globally.

The podcast will offer an insight into how some of the world’s most popular visitor destinations have used innovative solutions to make a real impact on the visitor experience.

Other guest speakers include Marco Minicucci, of Milano & Partners, the promotional agency tasked with making Milan the greatest and most welcoming city in the world.

As well as the podcast, HITS, which was launched last year, also offers a grant scheme for businesses looking to develop new products or new ways of working as well as training and regular learning and networking events.



Commenting on the programme, elected Metro Mayor for the North of Tyne, Jamie Driscoll, said:

“We know the North East is one of the best places in the world to visit. That’s why we’re helping our local tourism and hospitality sectors to sing it from the rooftops. This scheme is about working together to provide visitors with the best experience – while helping companies grow, create jobs, and protect the planet.

“We’re excited to be working with NGI on this new initiative, pooling the ambitious vision for growth and transformation of the North East’s visitor economy with local and global perspectives on transformation in tourism.

“This podcast series is about offering carefully chosen perspectives, which bring in different viewpoints on how technology and purpose can come together to create growth, accessibility and inclusivity. Tourism is a sector which transcends both the wider economy and much of society. By hearing from a range of experts in the field coming from around the world, this gives us the opportunity to consider how we can further deliver on our ambition in seeking inspiration near and far.”

Nick Hall, Founder & CEO, Digital Tourism Think Tank “The HITS programme aims to improve skills and increase collaboration between tourism, hospitality, and food and drink companies, including those in the supply chain; raise awareness of local products and independent businesses to a wider audience, and help increase the adoption of digital and/or green technologies.”

Ian Thomas, Destination Director, NGI said:

“The launch of this new podcast series is an exciting step in the HITS programme – not only will it help our business learn from what is already happening elsewhere in the world, but it will also allow the region to showcase what we are doing to a global audience.

“It will also support the work already been done as part of the programme, including the grant scheme, driving innovation and creating new jobs.

“The North East is well known for its innovative thinking, so it’s no surprise that we are once again leading the way in developing new ways with which to enhance the visitors’ experience, whether that is the latest digital solution or collaborative working to improve how we tell our story.”

To download the podcast search for Driving Place Based Innovation in your usual podcast provider. To find out more about the programme go to www.ngi.org.uk/innovation