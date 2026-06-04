Over A Third Of UK Hotels Say Extreme Weather Is Their Greatest Concern, According To Research

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Looking to the year ahead, UK hoteliers are most concerned about disruption to travel and their operating environment. More than a third (38%) name extreme weather or natural events among their top three concerns for the next 12 months. This is according to European tech and travel leader Booking.com’s sixth annual Accommodation Barometer which draws on insights from UK accommodation executives and managers.

Closely following extreme weather are concerns related to local disruptions affecting guest access or operations, such as transport strikes or construction works (37%), and payment fraud or chargebacks, which was cited by 30% of respondents.

Despite these concerns, the report points to a sector entering 2026 from a position of steady and broadly positive sentiment. Three in five UK accommodation providers, 61%, expect their business to develop favourably in the coming months, while 56% rate their performance over the past six months positively.

Supporting this, the report also finds UK accommodation providers have enjoyed consistent operational performance in the past six months, with 47% seeing average daily rates increase. While a similar proportion (48%) reported higher occupancy.

However, the findings also point to a more cautious investment backdrop. Over two-fifths (42%) of UK hoteliers say they have little to no difficulty accessing financing, but 28% report that access to financing and capital is difficult. This suggests that, although confidence remains relatively resilient, operators are balancing positive demand indicators with a more pressured cost and funding environment.

As the accommodation sector becomes increasingly digital, cybersecurity remains a key area of focus for UK operators. Almost two thirds (63%) feel their cybersecurity preparedness is (fully) sufficient. At the same time, 9% say they have been affected by a cybersecurity or data security incident in the past 12 months.

UK hoteliers have widely adopted core technical protections, with 94% using network security solutions such as firewalls, 90% using secure payment processing systems and 88% carrying out regular software updates and security patches. However, adoption is lower for personnel-led measures, including staff training on cybersecurity best practice, used by 60%, and multifactor authentication for staff logins, used by 62%.

“The UK accommodation sector is heading into 2026 with steady confidence, but operators are clearly alert to the disruption that can affect both travel and day to day operations,” said Ryan Pearson, Regional Manager for UK & Ireland at Booking.com.

“What stands out is the industry’s resilience, from maintaining occupancy and protecting the guest experience, to strengthening digital systems as bookings and operations become increasingly technology led. At Booking.com, our role is to support partners with the insights, tools and technology they need to adapt and continue delivering great travel experiences.”