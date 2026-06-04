UK Eating Out Market Polarises Around Value, Convenience and Affluence

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The UK eating-out market is entering a new phase of “selective growth”, valued at £102.8bn in 2026 (+1.8%), according to new findings from Lumina Intelligence’s UK Eating Out Market Report 2026.

While the market continues to grow, this expansion is increasingly inflation-led rather than demand-led, with weakening participation and a more cautious consumer backdrop.

A clear structural divide is emerging across the market. Quick service, coffee, bakery and travel channels are gaining share, while restaurants and pubs continue to lose ground.

This shift reflects growing demand for convenience, speed and accessibility, with high-frequency, value-led formats outperforming more traditional dine-in experiences.

Eating-out participation has declined to 56.8% (-1.3ppts), but those remaining in the market are visiting more often, with frequency up +3.9%.

Growth is now heavily concentrated among affluent consumers, particularly 25–34s and higher-income households, while lower-income groups continue to disengage.

The market is increasingly split between two consumer mindsets:

• “Emotional investors” seeking quality-led, meaningful experiences

• “Strategic spenders” prioritising promotions, value and planned visits

Operators are relying on bundles, loyalty schemes and targeted offers to maintain frequency, while still delivering on quality expectations.

Head of Insight Andy Crossan commented: “As the sector adjusts, success will depend on the ability to balance value, convenience and quality, while leveraging technology and format innovation to meet increasingly selective consumer demand.”