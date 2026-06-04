Kent’s Dev Biswal Scoops Regional Indian Cuisine Champion Chef Award for Odisha Cooking

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Dev Biswal, the owner-chef of The Cook’s Tale restaurant in Canterbury plus The Cook’s Adventures tour company, has collected the prestigious Regional Indian Cuisine Championship accolade at the inaugural Indian Restaurant Awards in London.

This was the first international edition of the Indian Restaurant Congress & Awards, held on 28th May 28 at the Royal Lancaster London, marking the platform’s expansion after 15 years, from an India-focused industry event to a global hospitality authority.

The event’s key speakers included: Atul Kochhar, chef and restaurateur, Vivek Singh, Executive Chef, Cinnamon Collection, Cyrus Todiwala OBE – owner chef of Cafe Spice, Sameer Taneja, Executive Chef, Benares, Sanjay Chairman and Founder, Madhu’s, Kahani London among others.

Whereas there are now over 20 awards in the UK, all claiming to be the “Curry Oscars”, which tend to focus on typical high street curry, these Awards are focused on the high-end authentic Indian restaurants, with classically trained chefs. Several of the finalists hold Michelin Stars, with most others aspiring to one.

Upon collecting his honour Dev Biswal said: “This award is incredibly special because it recognises a cuisine that is still relatively unknown outside India.

“Odisha has one of the oldest and richest culinary traditions in the world, yet very few people in the UK have had the opportunity to experience it.

“Through The Cook’s Tale, my mission has always been to share the food, stories and hospitality of my homeland with our guests in Canterbury.

“To receive national recognition for championing regional Indian cuisine is both humbling and deeply rewarding.”

Other top awards went to Colonel Saab, Jamavar, Cinnamon Club, Kahani, Tresind and Koyal.

Presenting the awards Sachin Marya, Editorial Director, Restaurant India said: “This inaugural international edition marks a significant milestone for the Indian hospitality community.

“By bridging Indian heritage with global innovation, we are providing an unparalleled stage for business intelligence and networking that will propel the next generation of culinary excellence onto the world stage.”