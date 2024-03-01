New Public House & Grill Opens its Doors in Manchester’s Northern Quarter

Share Tweet Share Email

The team behind Manchester’s Edinburgh Castle have launched a second venue under a pub and grill concept.

Directors Nick and Hayley Muir opened The Lamb of Tartary in Manchester’s Northern Quarter today (Friday 1 March).

As with Edinburgh Castle, the new all day dining menu has been curated by executive chef Shaun Moffatt, who joined the group in September 2022. Moffat has previously held posts at Berber & Q, Manteca and within the Jamie Oliver Group.

The Grade II-listed building has received a fresh fit-out, designed by the Muirs. It now features ornate panelling, exposed flooring, seated booths, and leafy green plants.

Moffat’s menu features small plates including Atlantic prawn cocktail and melba toast; burrata, crown prince pumpkin and green sauce; and an array of meat and fish fresh from the grill, including Otterburn Farm pork available in bacon collar and loin chop cuts, and Cornish lobster with hollandaise.

The new bar will have 24 different beers on tap, including local favourites Manchester Union Lager and Cask Beer from Buxton Brewery and Mobberley Brewhouse. There will also be a range of hot drinks, soft drinks & a selection of lower-alcohol drinks on offer – including a Garibaldi, Bloody Mary and The Lamb’s Spritz, perfect for brunch.

The Lamb of Tartary officially opens the doors from 12PM, and to celebrate the grand opening there are free pints available for the first 100 through the door from 5PM, in partnership with its beer supplier Heineken.